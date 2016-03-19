Quantcast

Neosho Business Expo has Success

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

The Neosho Business and Industry review is having a successful weekend, breaking many of their records previously set. The 24th annual event has nearly 90 local businesses and organizations with booths, the most they've ever had. 16 businesses are taking part for the first time this year and many residents are coming out.

“We had about 700 people that came through which is a record number of attendance for our Friday night. And so far this morning whenever we unlocked the door, people were lined up out to the road so it’s been a great attendance this morning too,” says Ashley Siler with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce.

Many booths got into the "great adventure" theme, handing out freebies and playing games. The event is a great way for residents to get to see what products are available right in their community.

“You can probably find out a little bit about a business that you weren't sure about and so if you have questions about businesses or businesses might offer a product that you don't realize that they offer so it’s just a little one on one with the business that might be a little less intimidating than walking into their actual location,” says Siler.

The KOAM and Fox 14 photo booth was there today along with our very own Doug Heady available to take pictures and talk to residents.

