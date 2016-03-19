World Down Syndrome day is March 21, but that did not stop dozens from celebrating in Carthage's Municipal Park a few days early.

Food and craft vendors, live music and the Maple Leaf car show all drew crowds and raised money towards the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks.

"It's for our step up group we have for our event in June which is Springfield for the Down's Syndrome group of the Ozarks. So we just got together and try to make some awareness and some money for the group," event organizer Sandra Evans said.

Evans along with several others donned neon green "Jolena's Dream Team" t-shirts at the event. Jolena is Evans' 11-year-old daughter who also has Down's Syndrome.