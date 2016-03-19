Quantcast

World Down Syndrome Day - KOAM TV 7

World Down Syndrome Day

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

World Down Syndrome day is March 21, but that did not stop dozens from celebrating in Carthage's Municipal Park a few days early.

Food and craft vendors, live music and the Maple Leaf car show all drew crowds and raised money towards the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks.

"It's for our step up group we have for our event in June which is Springfield for the Down's Syndrome group of the Ozarks. So we just got together and try to make some awareness and some money for the group," event organizer Sandra Evans said.

Evans along with several others donned neon green "Jolena's Dream Team" t-shirts at the event. Jolena is Evans' 11-year-old daughter who also has Down's Syndrome.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.