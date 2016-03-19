7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

It was an adorable and chaotic frenzy at Pittsburg's Lincoln Park and Don Gutteridge Sports Complex as kids of all ages collected Easter eggs into their baskets.

McDonald's, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation and the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals join forces for the seventh annual Pittsburg Easter Egg Hunt.

Different locations were set up for different ages and varying levels of easter egg hunting difficulty. A couple hundred children were in attendance as well as the Easter Bunny for photo opportunities.

"It was pretty crazy, I got three coupons for ice cream from Sonic and some for Hardee's and I'm still opening them but otherwise I got a ton of candy," seven-year-old Mason Benson of Pittsburg said.

The group of teenagers in town for the "Saturate 2016" mission trip at FLAG church assisted in readying the park for the egg hunt as well as clean-up afterward.