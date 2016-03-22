Pittsburg Officials Looking to Redevelop 4 Historic Buildings Downtown

Pittsburg City Commissioners voted tonight to provide $1.5 million to support a redevelopment project downtown. One that city officials say could revitalize the city.

In a few years, the streets of downtown Pittsburg could be crowded with college students. The city hopes that Pittsburg State University will be the anchor tenant on a nearly $15 million project with development specialists the Vecino Group.

“We approached the university and said we've helped you in the past, you've helped us in the past lets continue that, we really could use your help here,” says City Manager Daron Hall.

That's why Pitt State is doing a feasibility study to look into redeveloping 4 historic buildings downtown. If the school decides to move forward and pick up part of the bill, the Crowell, former National Bank and Minton buildings will soon hold more than 100 student housing units.

“This would expand the offerings that we currently have and expand that sort of that continuum of kinds of housings that we would be able to offer to students,” says Shawn Naccarato with PSU.

The university also hopes to bring more than just students to 4th and Broadway.

“Also the possibility of bringing down some innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development activities of the university,” says Naccarato.

The intersection sits at the heart of downtown and by revitalizing these buildings, both City and Pitt State officials hope to ensure a booming downtown for years to come.

“If we could build up some grocery, there’s already some bars and restaurants and retail down there, so the more we can make it a hopping place to be and get people attracted, people like to be downtown they like to spend time down there and I think that's an opportunity,” says Hall.

“What our hope would be in a development such as this, if we're able to make this work financially, that it would actually serve as a magnet for more capital downtown,” says Naccarato.

A way to restore history while bringing new life to the city. The university will know by the beginning of summer whether it plans on moving forward with the project. Construction could begin later this year and be finished by the fall of 2018.