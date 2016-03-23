Columbus Wind Damage

Wednesday turned out entirely different than Caitlin Delmont planned.

"I was just going to get my hair cut," Delmont said. "And I end up having a whole roof land on top of my car."

Spring winds blew metal roofing off Los Luna's Mexican Restaurant right on to Delmont's car, trapping it.

"I look up, and there's this roof. Like, the part of the building, just going to cover me like a blanket," Delmont said.

Although no one was hurt, the debris attracted quite the audience; watching police and fire crews clean up a closed down East Maple Street, and remove Delmont's car.

"[The car] doesn't look very good. But I'm alive so I'm good," Delmont said.

"It was kind of surprising. You know when we get called to this and find a whole roof laying on top of a car in the middle of a street," Columbus Fire Chief Jason Allison said. Adding that he doesn't know whether this type of roofing is common in the city, or whether other buildings are at risk. "Most of them has been updated a lot," Allison said. "And they've had new roofs and stuff put on them. So I'm really not sure why this happened. But I'm sure that people will be looking into it."

After crews are done clearing Maple, they'll check neighboring buildings to see if more debris is in danger of flying off.

While the 45-mile per hour winds may foreshadow the coming Spring weather; today the damage was limited to a roof, a car, and a 19-year old's Wednesday night.

"I was probably gonna go out tonight," Delmont said. "Not any more. Nope. "



The restaurant remained open after losing part of its roof and plans to be open Thursday.