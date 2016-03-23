Quantcast

Columbus Wind Damage - KOAM TV 7

Columbus Wind Damage

Updated:
COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

Wednesday turned out entirely different than Caitlin Delmont planned. 

"I was just going to get my hair cut," Delmont said. "And I end up having a whole roof land on top of my car."

Spring winds blew metal roofing off Los Luna's Mexican Restaurant right on to Delmont's car, trapping it. 

"I look up, and there's this roof. Like, the part of the building, just going to cover me like a blanket," Delmont said. 

Although no one was hurt, the debris attracted quite the audience; watching police and fire crews clean up a closed down East Maple Street, and remove Delmont's car. 

"[The car] doesn't look very good. But I'm alive so I'm good," Delmont said. 

"It was kind of surprising. You know when we get called to this and find a whole roof laying on top of a car in the middle of a street," Columbus Fire Chief Jason Allison said. Adding that he doesn't know whether this type of roofing is common in the city, or whether other buildings are at risk. "Most of them has been updated a lot," Allison said. "And they've had new roofs and stuff put on them. So I'm really not sure why this happened. But I'm sure that people will be looking into it."

After crews are done clearing Maple, they'll check neighboring buildings to see if more debris is in danger of flying off.

While the 45-mile per hour winds may foreshadow the coming Spring weather; today the damage was limited to a roof, a car, and a 19-year old's Wednesday night. 

"I was probably gonna go out tonight," Delmont said. "Not any more. Nope. "

The restaurant remained open after losing part of its roof and plans to be open Thursday. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.