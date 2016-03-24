Quantcast

Conditions Increase Allergy Symptoms - KOAM TV 7

Conditions Increase Allergy Symptoms

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Itchy eyes, sinus pressure, congestion. it's John Rowe's reality every spring. 

"My eyes get all swollen," Rowe said. "I start sneezing a lot. Coughing."

Rowe's a bartender at McCarthy's Pub. A job not too ideal for allergies. 

"If I've got this runny nose or whatever, just looking nasty," Rowe said. "Nobody's gonna want to come in and order a drink from somebody like that."

Rowe's allergies have already kicked up. And isn't being helped by the dry, spring wind. Conditions also conducive to wildfires; which Rowe saw an example of Wednesday night. 

"We walked out on the front step here, and just looked, and you could see smoke slowly just coming this way," Rowe said. 

Pharmacist Neil Schmidt says smoke from neighboring fires can actually make symptoms worse than the pollen count would dictate.  

"It could basically exacerbates the symptoms caused by pre-existing allergy symptoms," Schmidt said. "It may not necessarily be an allergen, but if someone's already having respiratory problems then it may compound the problem."

The same conditions causing wildfires are the same conditions now causing early allergies. The unusually-warm winter caused many trees and flowers to bloom early. And now the strong winds are spreading that pollen.

"The wind is a driving factor [of allergies]," Schmidt said. "Especially in Southeast Kansas."

"If it's real bad I'll take a couple different showers throughout the day to try and wash off any dust and pollen I get," Rowe said. "Wash my eyes out multiple times a day. And keep on putting eye drops in. Just to do everything I can and then stay in doors."

Drugs with pseudoephedrine require a prescription in Crawford County, KS. Pharmacists say now is an ideal time to contact your care provider. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.