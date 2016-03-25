Boeken enters plea for involvement in Cook murder

On Monday, February 27, 2017, Amber Boeken, pursuant to a plea agreement entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of Murder in the Second Degree in violation of K.S.A. 21-5403(a)(2), a level 2 person felony, for her involvement in the murder of Shawn Cook. The sentencing range for a level 2 felony is a minimum of 109 months to a maximum of 493 months. The specific sentence for Ms. Boeken will be based upon her prior criminal history pursuant to the Kansas Sentencing guidelines.

Ms. Boeken will be sentenced on April 10, 2017 before the Allen County District Court.

# # #

On January 25,2016 Jessica Epting was found guilty of Obstruction and Interference with Law Enforcement and sentenced to 13 months in the Allen county jail. Epting was placed on supervised probation for 12 months. Charges of First Degree murder were dismissed following additional investigation by law enforcement. Epting has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and the Allen County Attorney’s office in the prosecution of other defendants in the murder of Shawn Cook.

(Press Release via Allen County Attorney)

# # #

Amber Boeken, Iola-- charges 1st degree murder appeared in court 1/25/17 for status hearing. Arrested April 2016.

Joshua Knapp, Iola-- charges 1st degree murder last appearance in court 1/4/17. Arrested April 2016.

James Myers, Iola. charges of 1st degree murder, preliminary set for 3/10/17. Arrested July 2016.

Rhonda Jackson, Iola-- charges of 1st degree murder, preliminary set for 3/21/17. Arrested July 2016.

Update (4/28/2016, 11AM)

According to Allen County Prosecutor, Jerry Hathaway, preliminary autopsy results shows that Shawn Cook did have some stab wounds.

Update (4/28/2016, 10:08 AM)

On Thursday, April 28, 2016, the Allen County Attorney’s office filed First Degree Murder charges against Amber Boeken and Joshua Knapp for the murder of Shawn Cook. Amber Boeken is being held in the Allen County jail on unrelated charges. Joshua Knapp is being held by the Kansas Department of Corrections on an unrelated warrant. Mr. Cook had been missing since March 13, 2016 and his body was discovered on the banks of the Neosho River in Coffey County, Kansas on April 3, 2016. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Iola Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s office are continuing their investigation with regard to Mr. Cook’s murder.

Update (4/4/2016, 2:14 PM)

On Monday, April 4, 2016 the body found on April 3, 2016 was positively identified as Shawn Cook by Dr. Erik Mitchell the State medical examiner. Mr. Cook had been missing since March 13, 2016 in Allen County. Mr. Cook's family has been notified of the identification. The cause of death is still undetermined at this time pending autopsy results.



Update (4/4/2016)

On Sunday, April 3, 2016, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Iola Police Department discovered the body of a deceased male during their continuing investigation regarding the disappearance of Shawn Cook. Mr. Cook has been missing from Allen County since March 13, 2016.

The body has transported to Kansas City for autopsy and identification.

Further details regarding identification will be released as soon as that information is made available to this office.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Cook is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), Iola Police Department at 1-620-365-4960 or the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 1-620-365-1400.

(Press Release from Allen County Attorney)

# # #

On Thursday, March 24, 2016, Joshua Knapp was taken into custody by law enforcement in Linn County, Kansas. Mr. Knapp is being held in the Allen County jail on three outstanding warrants from Bourbon County, Kansas for worthless checks, Vernon County, Missouri, for Assault in the Second degree and a no bond warrant from the Kansas Department of corrections.

Mr. Knapp is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Shawn Cook. Mr. Cook has been missing from Allen County, Kansas since March 13, 2016.

The Iola Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are continuing their investigation of Mr. Cook’s disappearance with the assistance of law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Cook is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), Iola Police Department at 1-620-365-4960 or the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 1-620-365-1400.

# # #