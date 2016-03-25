Gas leak causes sick UMB employees

Several employees of UMB Bank on the Carthage town square came to open the building Friday morning and reported feeling sick shortly after.

An employee of Missouri Gas Energy found high levels of carbon monoxide and called the Carthage Fire Department for backup in evacuating the building and assessing damages.

"We went into the process of getting the gas shut off, turning off everything and basically ventilating the building so we could get that level down. It was very high, there was a lot of concerns, so we had to get it down," Carthage Fire Chief Roger Williams said.

Williams said four employees were medically evaluated after being removed from the building. The bank remained closed all of Friday, directing customers to the Joplin UMB location. A sign on the front door cited a gas leak as reason for closing.

It is unclear whether the bank will open Saturday morning.