Pantry Seeks Donations

Taking inventory, Bear Henson knows there isn't enough food for a family in need.

"We don't got much," Henson said. "We got tuna, peanut butter. But that don't make a good meal."

Henson is the outreach director for Christ's Church of Nevada. He says the low stock is forcing him to turn away families.

"We've had to turn 6 people away in just the past two days because we don't have the food," Henson said. "It's pretty heartbreaking when people come to you and they need the food. They have kids, and we have nothing to give them. We just don't have the food."

When a family comes for help, the pantry tries to provide about a three day supply of food. While it has some offerings, it's low on major staples like fruit, vegetables, and meat.

"We don't have any meats," Henson said. "I have freezer space for it but we don't have anything."

Henson says the pantry typically serves about 8 to 10 families a week. But if their freezers were full and their pantries stocked they could hypothetically serve about three-times that number.

"Space isn't a problem," Henson said. "I got plenty of space to store food."

Henson says the pantry will resume service once it's stocked five to eight-hundred dollars worth of food. But with donation boxes empty, he knows the pantry is going to need more help.

The pantry has eight drop-off locations in Nevada for donations; including Backroads Steakhouse, Bridges Cafe, Old Subway, White Grill, Family Video, Pizza Hut, and Bella Rose.

Food donations, as well as donations of clothes, furniture and other household items can also be dropped off at the Christ's Church of Nevada at 301 North Main Street or at 730 North Cedar Street.

The pantry also accepts monetary donations it can use to buy food.