Largest Joplin model train show yet

All aboard! The Joplin Museum Complex hosts a biannual model train show, but Saturday's was the most well-attended yet with 500 attendees at the halfway point.

Vendors, collectors and train enthusiasts of all ages come together for the show, which sprawls through the JMC exhibit room and several hallways.

"I think trains are just fascinating, to kids and adults both," event organizer Mel Walbridge said.

Children wore conductor hats as they wandered through the exhibit with miniature railroad scenery as small model trains whistled through. People came from near and far for the event.

"I drove four and a half hours to come here, and I'm driving four and a half hours back tonight," collector Anthony Holmes said.

The next show will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.