Local Comic Book Creators Celebrate Success

For two Joplin friends, combining a passion for comic books with an important message has proven to be successful. Today, they celebrate that success.

The covers of “The Beauty” may not be the first image that comes to mind when you think of the word. But one local woman was the inspiration for the comic book cover and couldn’t be more excited about it.

“It’s such a great comic so it’s such an honor to be on the cover of it,” says Ellie Ann.

Creators Jason Hurley and illustrator Jeremy Haun hope the darker images make people confront their self-image, with an unconventional plot.

“It’s about an STD that makes you beautiful,” says Haun.

Although telling a compelling story was important to the creators, both were hoping the concept would make people think.

“I think it's a very topical thing right now. We are more and more focused in media even from younger and younger ages on looking a certain way and being a certain way and I like the idea of saying that's fine if you want to but kind of be aware of the other side of it,” adds Haun.

“It’s good to be who you are. We started a hash tag for a promotional thing that we did. It was hash tag beauty free so being proud of who you are and that you don't need the beauty or anything like it to be a beautiful person,” says Jason Hurley.

The message is resonating with fans.

“The more I read and the further it went on I really appreciated the themes of what people will do for beauty and how much people will give up for such an unsubstantial thing because beauty is so fleeting,” says Ann.

“The Beauty" is finding success in comic book stores across the country and overseas. The steady flow of fans looking to have their copy signed in Hurley's Heroes on Main Street is proof of just that.

“I don't know that I was expecting it, I guess I was hoping for it. But it’s really nice to see,” says Hurley of the success.

To purchase a copy online, visit: https://imagecomics.com/comics/releases/the-beauty-1