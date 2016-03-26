Quantcast

All Youth rodeo returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, KANSAS -

The All Youth Rodeo returns to Columbus after a break for the past few years. Dozens of four state kids 19 years and under compete in 28 events, including chute dogging, bareback riding and mutton busting.

Layne Haskins, a 17-year-old Carthage cowgirl competes in poles and barrels. Haskins enjoys watching the younger ones grow up in rodeo.

"it's just neat because I've known most of these kids my whole life and I get to watch them as they grow up and get better and achieve their goals and it's just a lot of fun," Haskins said.

The All Youth Rodeo association is the second oldest in the US, according to Haskins, whose mother is heavily involved in youth rodeo.

"It's very family-oriented, a very good place to come and have fun with your family and you get to watch, you get to compete, it's just a very nice organization," Haskins said.

If you missed out, the next rodeo will be held April 16 at Baxter Springs Saddle Club.

Cherokee County EMS was on standby for the event.

