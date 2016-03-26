Student throws fundraiser for SEK Humane Society

Terry Waggoner is a social work student at PSU and a big fan of the work done by SEK Humane Society of Pittsburg.

As part of a project, Waggoner threw a pool tournament and silent auction at "The Break" in downtown Pittsburg, where 100 percent of proceeds benefit day-to-day operations at the humane society.

"You know, while it took a little bit of leg work, everyone's been awesome. The students at Pitt State are really good bout helping the community and so we just want to help out the humane society. You know they're a donation-driven organization and so anything we can do to help them out, then we want to do that," Waggoner said.

At least 25 people were entered in the pool tournament at press time.

"We don't keep anything, there's no profit for us. Everything is donated so everything goes to the humane society," Waggoner said.