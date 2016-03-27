Quantcast

Art Feeds Launches Annual Fundraiser

Art Feeds Launches Annual Fundraiser

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Art Feeds will launch its annual "Raise Your 38" campaign on Monday. On average, it takes $38 to sponsor 1 child for a years worth of art feeds lessons. All of the funds that are raised will go towards keeping the programs going. Programs that work to help children express themselves emotionally and grow creatively.

“The jobs that these children will have in the future aren't yet created so we can't prepare them for a job we can only give them the tools that they need for that job so grit and perseverance and problem solving, those are the basic skills that we're trying to instill with our curriculum along with giving them a way to express themselves,” says Ashley Le Blanc, Executive Director of Art Feeds Joplin.

This school year, the organization reaches 2,000 children per week in 10 different schools and 3 children's programs. Officials with Art Feeds say being creative is a risk and this year, they ask that once participants reach their goals, they also do something creative.

“It’s fun, we're asking our community to not just do the same old fundraiser but take a risk be creative do something fun we're trying to bring our communities that we're serving with raise your 38, we're trying to make them more creative as well,” says Le Blanc.

Participants can choose which chapter to support, either Joplin, cartage, Northwest Arkansas, or the national organization.

To begin fundraising for art feeds Joplin, first create a profile page through our online fundraising page here: www.classy.org/raiseyour38joplin.  Add your title, goal & personalized link! Add a story and photos for extra gusto, too! The next step is to make the ask ( it can be as simple as asking 38 friends to donate $1). Then ask 3 friends "wanna raise your $38" and invite them to create their own page. Step 4? Celebrate the difference you're making in the life of a child!

