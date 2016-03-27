The George Washington Carver National Monument celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the female influences in Carver's life. He was an orphan but had several different women to fill the role of mother, friend, and mentor throughout his life. Officials say women are credited with guiding Carver in his education and that the exhibit is a way to recognize the important role a woman can play in another's success

“The caregivers, the nurturers, we encourage, we send children on their way. Those roles, as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, as a friend, a grandmother, any of them, they all mean something,” says Park Guide Valerie Baldwin.

Today was the last day of the presentation but park guides expect they will hold it again in the next few months