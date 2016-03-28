USD 250 School Board Discuss Plans Following Failed Bond

The USD 250 School Board is trying to figure out how to move forward with necessary projects following a failed $67.6 million bond issue.

The bond may not have passed, but there's still work to do within the district. Tonight, board members talked about the next steps.

“We have a whole list of things that are needs so I think we need to decide what are the most important needs and hopefully the board will decide to have an advisory board to help us do that and then what are more secondary needs,” says Superintendent Destry Brown.

School board members review data following a community survey to help determine why the bond didn't pass. The overwhelming response was that the cost of this bond was way too high. Residents also didn't want to see the historic middle school demolished. The board hopes the results will help them develop a plan for moving forward.

“I think in our case probably a bond issue in my mind is our best alternative. Some of the things that need to be fixed are significant dollars that we don't necessarily have in our operating budgets,” says board member John Clark.

Superintendent Brown said that plan will absolutely not include demolishing the middle school. It will also be a significantly smaller cost and board members say they will be more transparent, keeping the public better informed on the plans.

But in the meantime, “the feedback we received on the middle school, was that maybe there could be little things that could be done to preserve it that weren't being done from a quote maintenance standpoint,” says Clark.

Which is why an underground pump was installed in the old pool to keep groundwater out. The cost was taken from the overall maintenance budget.

“Whatever else we need to do to try to preserve it at this point in time, so that it doesn't deteriorate further, that’s our plan," says Brown.

And for an overall plan, the next board meeting will be a work session so that they can nail down a list of priorities and who will be included on an advisory board. That meeting will be held on Monday April 11