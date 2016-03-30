Quantcast

NWS Chat Pools Info During Storms - KOAM TV 7

NWS Chat Pools Info During Storms

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

You might be surprised one of the best meteorology tools is actually a keyboard. 

"Think AOL I.M., if you wanna go back that far," KOAM/Fox 14 Meteorologist Nick Kelly said. 

Before the National Weather Service issues a warning or watch, Kelly is seeing the situation unfold. Not only through his eyes, but by sharing information with folks across the entire region. 

"We usually communicate between four or five offices," Kelly said. "Springfield, Tulsa, Wichita, Kansas City, or even Topeka if we need to."

"There's a multitude of agencies and entities that we serve here across Southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks," Doug Cramer of the National Weather Service said. 

NWS Chat is a place for meteorologists, storm chasers, even hospitals or first responders, to share information with each other and the NWS. Which can include social media message or Doppler and radar indications. 

"[They'll] post updates of how the updates are looking right now," Kelly said,

"Are they starting to rotate? Are we seeing a tornado based on radar?" Cramer said. "And we're able to relay that data to people that are watching and listening in on us on that chat."

One of the biggest influences if the National Weather Service issues a warning or watch is some of the information learned in these chats.

"Getting ground-troop data and then effectively communicating that to us is just vital to our operations here," Cramer said. 

"You have many offices watching the same storm," Kelly said. "And it's a team work effort in terms of keeping you updated."

To stay up-to-date on all the latest weather, download the KOAM Sywatch App for Android or iPhone

You can also find our special weather brochures around town.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.