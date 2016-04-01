Quantcast

Joplin Workshops Waiting List Grows - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Workshops Waiting List Grows

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

David Young is applying "stop-off" to "headers".

"What I call paint, on to an area where they don't want welded," Young said. 

He works at Joplin Workshops. The headers are being shipped to Modine Manufacturing to make  EGR Coolers.

"We can always count on them to do our job on time and to our specifications," Clint Stahl of Modine Manufacturing. 

Every week, roughly 2,500 headers are prepared by Joplin Workshops employees. All of which have some disability. 

"Workshops are good for people who cannot have regular jobs at like a fast food chain or production lines," Young said. 

But Joplin Workshops General Manager, Susan Adams, is quick to point out this isn't a charity. 

"We can be a job shop," Adams said. "We can serve as a subcontractor to almost any manufacturer in town."

To the point Joplin Workshops wants to increase it's impact. Adams says Joplin Workshops has a roughly 30-application waiting list because of a lack of work. 

Joplin Workshops is using a 10,000 square foot warehouse for storage, but would like to convert it into a productive work space for the dozens of applicants it would like to employ. But needs the clients to grow.

"I think we offer both an economic benefit and a social benefit to our customers," Adams said. "But we are here to provide meaningful employment to people with disabilities in the community and to help support the business community." 

"I'm just actually grateful for the workshops to be here for the disabled," Young said. 

Joplin Workshops currently works with roughly two-dozen businesses. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.