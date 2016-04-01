Joplin Workshops Waiting List Grows

David Young is applying "stop-off" to "headers".

"What I call paint, on to an area where they don't want welded," Young said.

He works at Joplin Workshops. The headers are being shipped to Modine Manufacturing to make EGR Coolers.

"We can always count on them to do our job on time and to our specifications," Clint Stahl of Modine Manufacturing.

Every week, roughly 2,500 headers are prepared by Joplin Workshops employees. All of which have some disability.

"Workshops are good for people who cannot have regular jobs at like a fast food chain or production lines," Young said.

But Joplin Workshops General Manager, Susan Adams, is quick to point out this isn't a charity.

"We can be a job shop," Adams said. "We can serve as a subcontractor to almost any manufacturer in town."

To the point Joplin Workshops wants to increase it's impact. Adams says Joplin Workshops has a roughly 30-application waiting list because of a lack of work.

Joplin Workshops is using a 10,000 square foot warehouse for storage, but would like to convert it into a productive work space for the dozens of applicants it would like to employ. But needs the clients to grow.

"I think we offer both an economic benefit and a social benefit to our customers," Adams said. "But we are here to provide meaningful employment to people with disabilities in the community and to help support the business community."

"I'm just actually grateful for the workshops to be here for the disabled," Young said.

Joplin Workshops currently works with roughly two-dozen businesses.