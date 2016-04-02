Farmers Market Expands Options

The Pittsburg Farmer's Market looks to grow options for customers.

About a dozen vendors and a 4-piece band welcome folks back to the Market for it's 2016 season opener. The Market is still trying to fill six vendor spots. President of the Pittsburg Farmer's Market, Jill Campbell, says first priority for vendors typically goes to what it considers "prime vendors". Namely produce and meats. But it's now making vendor spaces more flexible to add variety.

"One thing that we've started this year is allowing members to share a space," Campbell said. "So, for instance, we have a woodworker here who is going to alternate and switch out his space with an elk meat vendor. So it offers a different variety."



The Pittsburg Farmer's Market is open Saturdays, 7:30AM to noon, on 11th and Broadway.