Farmers Market Expands Options

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Pittsburg Farmer's Market looks to grow options for customers. 

About a dozen vendors and a 4-piece band welcome folks back to the Market for it's 2016 season opener. The Market is still trying to fill six vendor spots. President of the Pittsburg Farmer's Market, Jill Campbell, says first priority for vendors typically goes to what it considers "prime vendors". Namely produce and meats. But it's now making vendor spaces more flexible to add variety. 

"One thing that we've started this year is allowing members to share a space," Campbell said. "So, for instance, we have a woodworker here who is going to alternate and switch out his space with an elk meat vendor. So it offers a different variety."

The Pittsburg Farmer's Market is open Saturdays, 7:30AM to noon, on 11th and Broadway. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

