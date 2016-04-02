Kids Garage Sale

Parents in Pittsburg get the chance to clear their garage. The city Parks and Rec Department hosts it's annual "Kid's Garage Sale".

20 tables fill the Lincoln Center, where parents buy or sell second-hand childrens clothes, toys, and furniture.

At least one vendor, Elle Roche, says the event is especially helpful for families living in apartments, who can't have garage sales of their own.

"[My items were] all stuck in storage. And it was decent condition," Roche said. "And this is easy cause you just bring stuff in. I didn't even have to price it. People just pick it up, 'How much for this?' 'How much for this?' Sold."



Pittsburg Parks and Rec posts updates on upcoming garage sales. You can find postings HERE.

