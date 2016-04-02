Fit kids compete to help a friend

They call her the "powerhouse princess" but this weekend, Damiyah Smith of Commerce was more of a cheerleader.

Around two dozen local kids competed at a fitness competition fundraiser for Smith's next powerlifting competition in Laughlin, Nev. next weekend.

"I've been trying my hardest, it's not about winning or losing, it's about having fun," competitor Ronnie Rogers said.

The kids competed in events such as pull-ups, push-ups and sprints.

"I've been a host, telling people they're doing good, cheering them up if they are scared, I can say 'hey you got this'," Smith said.

Parents and spectators cheered on the children and proceeds from the event help with Smith's competing expenses.

"I'm happy that I'm doing this today and I'm glad I'm doing it because I have a friend with me here that is, tough," Yomaris Francisco said, hugging Smith.

Smith is a former junior Olympian in powerlifting.