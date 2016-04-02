'Million March' takes place in Pittsburg

Amy Leiker lost her daughter in 2002 at the hands of someone else. She uses the emotions that linger from the experience to fuel the fight against child abuse.

For the second year, activists and several individuals with "Bikers Against Child Abuse" held signs along Pittsburg's Schlanger park, advocating for children lost to abuse. The march is just one of many happening nation-wide on April 2.

"People seeing us out here will hopefully save even just one child. It does happen, ten children die a day in the U.S., that's four times higher than the soldiers at war. America needs to wake up and know that it is here," Leiker said.

April is child abuse awareness month.

"We're here for children and a lot of people I don't think know that we are out here. Maybe this will, even if we save one child, it will be worth it. Child abuse exists. It's an epidemic," co-coordinator Janet Brown said.