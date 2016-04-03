Church Members Paint for a Good Cause

Members of the Pittsburg First Church of the Nazarene Women's Ministry put on a smock and get a little messy, all for a good cause. Led by Paint N Praise, participants grab brushes and do their best to recreate a painting of a tree.

The group meets every month but today, it’s not just about relaxing and having fun.

“This is actually a fundraiser for one of our members who has been battling a cancer and so the money that we make today will go towards her bills and any way she needs to use it,” says creator of Paint N Praise Linda Russell.

All of the money collected as entrance fees will be donated to the church member.

“She has a need, she’s a single mom and she’s also a day care provider, a lot of us are day care providers also. It’s just seeing a need and a way to help,” adds Russell.

The monthly painting sessions are open to all members of the community. To get involved or to make a donation to go towards this woman's bills, contact the Pittsburg First Church of the Nazarene at (620) 231-0658