Joplin Fire, Ronald McDonald house to partner

Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin awoke this weekend to the smells of waffles, biscuits and eggs.

Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Professional Firefighters are initiating a partnership with the local Ronald McDonald house.

"It's just always been natural for us to find an organization that could use the help and each of us just have a connection with, and with our job we see a lot of bad things in life, and we also like to be a part of the good things in life," Captain Adam Grimes of JFD said.

The department is encouraging employees to volunteer some time within the house and toward its various needs, such as fundraising. They are playing with the idea of sponsoring a room in the house for an entire year.

"It's awesome, it's nice to not have to really worry about anything while we're here, since we're so worried about the baby," Amanda Glenn, who is currently staying at the house, said.

The partnership is very natural for some crew members, who have personal experience in the house.

"In 2008 my son was born, he was born a month early. After two days in the hospital, my wife was discharged and so we were going to have to travel back and forth," firefighter Daniel Jobe said.

Jobe and his wife stayed in the house while their son, now 7-years-old, stayed at Freeman for extra monitoring.

"It's always something we talked about, me and my wife. That eventually we would like to be able to do something for the Ronald McDonald house. And this is just something to give back for the time we spent here," Jobe said.

Next, crews will be donating a firetruck-shaped toybox to the house's playroom.





