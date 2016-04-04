PSU Students Take a Walk in Another's Shoes

Would you take a walk in someone else's shoes if you had the chance? Dozens of students at Pittsburg State University did that in the jungle of oppression.

When asked a simple question, does oppression exist in today's society, members of the PSU community seemed to have a unanimous answer.

“Totally, yeah. That’s all we hear on the news, this happened and this person was offended or this and that and I think that’s a lot of the problems in society today,” says student Ramey Sorem.

“You see it everywhere you go. You might even experience it yourself. Being who I am and being the race that I am sometimes it’s hard for people to see me as being oppressed, but I deal with issues,” adds Adam Barton.

Assistant Director of the Office of Student Diversity Kristen Livingston says, “oppression exists because we don't educate enough."

Which is why several campus organizations put on the "jungle of oppression," a chance for students to address issues like gender, race, mental health, and sexual violence all in 1 room. They do so at several different booths, some interactive, to see what others go through in their walks of life.

“These are things that people deal with and some of us don't realize from the time they get up in the morning from the time they go to sleep in the evening, this is their lives. So to walk in somebody else’s shoes I believe increases the knowledge and also somebody's vulnerability, like I didn't realize that their life was like that,” says Livingston.

It was a wake up call for many.

“I saw that there is this stuff happening on campus that I didn't even realize so I came from a small town and I just never thought that this stuff happened around me and it totally does,” says Sorem.

And a reminder to be open and accepting of others.

“It’s okay to be this or it's okay to have this happen to you, you can make it through or it’s okay to accept these people,” says student Micaela O’Bryan.

The goal, to leave the jungle with a better sense of what the world is like for groups that are oppressed.

The activity open to the public and will be held twice on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and again from 6 to 8.