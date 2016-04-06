Cherokee County Arts Association Prepares for Weekend Shows

Some local actors dressed up this evening for one last practice before opening night. They’ll be performing "Into the Woods," a musical that incorporates familiar fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel. But the Cherokee County Arts Association's version has a special twist.

“We’re doing Into the Woods steam punk, so that’s a little different than what people normally they come and think they're going to see so it’s kind of a new twist we just wanted to do something fun,” says director of the show Lola Wade.

There will be changes to costumes and staging.

"It’s not going to be like oh my gosh another Cinderella story or another Jack and the Beanstalk story, there’s a little something extra in there. Children will really enjoy it because they'll see something familiar in there to grab onto and adults will really enjoy it because they'll get to see another side of these characters,” says actor and musical director Sydney Shannon.

The cast is made up of mostly adults but 2 young kids will also take the stage.

“It just gives them more life experiences and it gives them a chance to get a little bit closer to what professional theater is all about,” says Wade.

Keeping arts in the community is important to the group.

"The audience I mean you get to say this is our home and we have talented people here too. And it brings a sense of culture that doesn't always get the best of everything coming from Washington D.C. and New York City, we don't necessarily have those opportunities but we can still do amazing things and enjoy a really high level of art,” says Shannon.

You can catch the show starting tomorrow evening at the Galena High School at 7. It will play Friday and Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.