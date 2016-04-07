MoDOT seeks public input on bridge closure

Of the tens of thousands of bridges in the Show Me state, it is time to fix the 171 bridge over Center Creek outside Carl Junction.

"This is just where it's come up in the priority, this bridge has now moved up in the priority order so we can now address it with the funds that we have," MoDOT project manager Sean Matlock said.

The $2.8 million bridge project will come out of existing MoDOT budgets, but will include a slight detour for commuters via Missouri Route 96 and Missouri Route 43. That is, at least for 140 days.

"It's really not that bad, it's about 1.6 miles of further travel that you have to do, but as far as detours, this is one of the shorter detours you're ever going to find with a project," Matlock said.

Whichever company MoDOT contracts with will have 140 days to finish the bridge, otherwise they will risk a financial penalty.

"We have some flexibility, we know it's going to be a 140 day closure. However there's some flexibility of when that 140 days can be in the year," Matlock said.

Which was grounds for the public meeting held at the Joplin Public Safety Training Center. Dozens of residents living and working in the area showed up to put in their two cents on when the window of 140 days could take place. An example would be, if patrons preferred the summertime when school is not in session, MoDOT could take that into consideration. A final decision will be made by spring 2017.

The new bridge will replace the current one, built in 1955. It will feature 10 foot shoulders on either side of the road. The current bridge has become a constant maintenance problem with the driving surface.

The bridge will close for an undetermined 140 day window in 2017.

