Stinnett wins write-in vote for Joplin City Council spot

Phil Stinnett is a life-long Joplin resident, serving as a city council member from 1998 to 2010 and as mayor from 2004 to 2006. As of Friday afternoon, he is officially back in the saddle as a council member.

"I was approached by some people, they asked if they could do a write-in campaign. I said I wouldn't personally do anything but if they wanted to do it for me, that was fine," Stinnett said.

The group's efforts paid off. Stinnett won the Zone 3 council seat with 87 votes. Coming in second were Shaun Conroy and Lane Clevenger with 23 votes each.

"They did not have a certified candidate file in Zone 3 for the city of Joplin. So it was strictly for write-ins. We had 400 names written in that we had to count and Phil Stinnett was top on the list with 87," Jasper County Clerk Marilyn Baugh said.

The Zone 3 position was vacated by Ben Rosenberg, who chose to not run for re-election.

"We're here to represent the people. we're not here to represent our own agendas, we're not here to represent the city manager or city staff. We're here to represent the citizens," Stinnett said.

.Stinnett will be sworn in Monday night.

"So I've always felt like one of the most important things you can do as a council member is not to talk, but to listen to what the citizens are having to say," Stinnett said.