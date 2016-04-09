Scouts rendezvous back to the 1840s

Diamonds Camp Suzanne served as the site of the 23rd annual Mo-Kan and Nih-ka-ga-hah district boy scout rendezvous.

Roughly 740 scouts from the four states arrived Saturday morning for a fur-trading exposition, similar to that of the 1840's.

"It teaches them about the era of fur-traders here in this region that would have been during the French/Native American time frame before the (Louisiana) Purchase. It also teaches them some basic skills in scouting that we learn from cooking, camping and outdoor activities," Matthew Roberts, the 2016 Booshway of the Boy Scout Rendezvous said.

Those skills include archery, tomahawk-throwing, black-smithing and horseshoeing.

"In this day and age, a lot of boys like to be on their cell phones, they're kind of attached to them, and that's why I love coming out here the most. Because you kind of get away from that. It's a little sanctuary where there's not really any cell phones. You just have to have fun being and doing whatever they did back in those days for fun," eagle scout Jonathan Kaup of Carthage said.

Saturday's events conclude with a special induction of scouts to the "order of the arrow", a prestigious national honor in Boy Scouts.

For more information, please visit: http://boyscoutrendezvous.com/