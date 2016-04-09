Families learn resources at "Healthy Kids Day"

A banner at the South Joplin YMCA reads "Joplin's Biggest Birthday Party", as hundreds of four-state kids move and shake and learn healthy habits.

This year, the Joplin Family YMCA celebrates its 125th birthday alongside it's national initiative, "Healthy Kids Day".

"We have all kinds of activities for summer, for kids to stay educationally motivated, and also after-school activities, enrichment activities that kids can participate in," development director Kim Gray said.

Gray said the event is meant to address the fact that in the upcoming summer months, kids can fall a whole grade level behind if they do not stay academically motivated. Gray also acknowledges food insecurity.

"One in five kids will go hungry due to food insecurity," Gray said.

Inflatables, health screenings and food vendors were all available for families to maximize the benefits of the health-focused day. Additionally, Chik-Fil-A cow, the Joplin Eagle and other mascots danced-off to win prizes.

"Childhood obesity numbers are on the rise and Healthy Kids Day gives families ways to stay healthy and active together. I love to see kids and families in our community out interacting together and I think it just brings people together," Gray said.