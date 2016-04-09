Council members face off in ping-pong

It was rookie vs. veteran on Saturday at Joplin's Memorial Hall, where Joplin City councilwoman Melodee Colbert-Kean challenged councilman-elect Taylor Brown to a grueling game of table tennis.
"It's kind of like city issues, we toss them back and forth, we toss them back and forth like a ping pong. Everyday, all the time at meetings," Colbert-Kean said.
Though all in good fun, the Joplin Table Tennis tournament served as a place for some friendly competition between Colbert-Kean and Brown.
"I took one for the team, yes, for all of us over 45 people. It was fun though, and I hadn't played ping pong since I was 13 at the Joplin Boys and Girls Club," Colbert-Kean said.
The council members went round for round but Brown ultimately came out on top.
"Going up against a veteran council person, I wanted to take a position of learning from her you know. Pick up her technique, her strategy, apply that to my game and she was a great, gracious mentor," Brown said.
Brown will begin his duties on city council beginning Monday.
