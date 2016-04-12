Safety Training Simulates Emergencies

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Most folks try to avoid life-threatening situations. But members of the Joplin Safety Alliance did their best to simulate them, Tuesday, receiving hands-on response and rescue training.

Harnesses, hard hats, and cables aren't a normal part of Alliance member Mark Plucinski's wardrobe.

"Normal work attire is just jeans and a polo shirt," Plucinski said. "It's a little bit different."

It's a different experience for most of the members of the Joplin Safety Alliance. A group of professionals who often hire employees who can serve as first responders in the event of an industrial accident, injury, or emergency. 

"And [Tuesday's simulation] was just an opportunity for the people who say 'Go do this' to  actually go and do it," Plucinski said.

Like rope rescue. Confined space escape. Throwing on a haz-mat suit and strapping on an oxygen tank to, potentially, save a life.

"And then we throw stress factors into it," said Priority One Safe-T Owner Chris Koester, who trains others for life-threatening situations. And did so for Tuesday's hands-on simulation.

"How to work around those environments safely. And then how to rescue their co-workers if something did happen to their workers in an incident," Koester said. 

The idea being; give people the safety experience in a safe environment. 

"Our ultimate goal is to keep people safe and save lives," Koester said. "We pride ourselves on making our training as close to the real thing as we can."

"Very, very intense. Very, very safety-oriented," Plucinski said. "But it was also a fun, hands-on experience too."

The Joplin Safety Alliance meets once a month. The group is open to  professionals in any safety-related position.

