Joplin Man Sentenced For Crimes Against a Juvenile - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man Sentenced For Crimes Against a Juvenile

Updated:
Raymond Miller
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

3/13/2017: According to court proceedings, Raymond Miller was sentenced in a Jasper County Courtroom. He will serve 7 years on counts of 2nd Degree Statutory Sodomy and 2nd Degree Statutory Rape. 

4/15/2016: On 4-14-2016 Detectives with the Joplin Police Department arrested Raymond Miller, 42, from Joplin for 2nd Degree Statutory Sodomy and 2nd Degree Statutory Rape against a juvenile victim.

Detectives were notified of the crimes against the child on 4-12-2016 and immediately launched an investigation. The crimes occurred at a residence in the northwest part of the city. The charges were submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and were filed this afternoon. Miller is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail. His mugshot is attached.

(Press Release from Joplin Police Department)

