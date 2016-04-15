Cherokee Nation bringing 175 jobs, more entertainment to Grove

The Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Entertainment are breaking ground on a new casino that will bring 175 jobs to the Grove area. The new property will be the tribe’s 10th casino, located at Highway 59 and East 250 Road, near Tom Cat Corner and close to the popular Shangri-La Golf Club, marina and resort at Monkey Island.

“As Principal Chief, nothing makes me prouder than providing quality jobs for the Cherokee people,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker. “Our entertainment division consistently brings to the market the best jobs and the best entertainment options. The jobs created by this venue drive our economy, and the financial success of our businesses is reinvested throughout northeast Oklahoma to provide a better quality of life for the Cherokee people.”

The 39,000-square-foot facility will feature a restaurant, a full-service bar, a live music venue, a dance floor and complimentary non-alcoholic drinks. The rustic, lodge-style venue will offer event space for hosting private and community events and an outdoor patio.

Guests will enjoy more than 400 electronic games, table games and a private high limit poker room.

“We’ve had an interest in the Grove area for years,” said Shawn Slaton, chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses, the parent company of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. “The lakeside community is attractive because of its leisure lifestyle, so the casino’s offerings and amenities will cater to that lifestyle as well as bring the best entertainment experience to the area.”

The tribe purchased the 24-acre site in 2013. The casino is expected to be complete this winter at an approximate cost of $23 million.

CNE operates Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa; eight Cherokee Casinos, including a horse racing track; three hotels; three golf courses and other retail operations.

The region’s entertainment leader employs 4,000 people. The tribe’s minimum wage is $9.50 per hour, well above the federal minimum wage, and the company offers an exceptional benefits package to full-time employees.