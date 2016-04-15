Procrastinators Take Advantage of Extra Days to File Taxes

It's a busy weekend for tax preparers as folks rush to get their taxes filed before the deadline. But this year, there's some wiggle room for those running late.

April 15 usually means one thing to Americans, tax day. And many don't have positive feelings about it.

“People are terrified of the IRS and it keeps them up at night,” says tax accountant Elizabeth Crane.

“It frustrates me, it is necessary I suppose but I think it could be a lot simpler,” says Webb City resident Tony Philpot.

But this year we have 3 extra days to file because of Emancipation Day, meaning the IRS is closed, a relief to many.

“Where ever it falls, I’m a procrastinator anyway so I just keep pushing back and they give me 2 extra days, I’ll take them,” says resident Shaun Watson.

“For procrastinators it means you'll probably push it to that last day. So that’s pretty much where I’m at now,” adds Philpot.

Despite the extra time, all of that procrastinating leads to a lot of phone calls, shuffling papers, and long nights for tax preparers. At Liz’s tax services in Webb City, they'll work up until Monday’s deadline.

“I think because people have a little bit of extra time to file, they're taking a little bit of extra time to file. We're still experiencing a rush and getting a large number of people too,” says Crane.

Although time to file is running out, they say that rushing is never a good idea and often leads to mistakes. Crane also says to be cautious when using online services.

“A lot of the online returns that are filed don't always give credits to the taxes paid to other states so people in the end, end up over paying significantly on their taxes when in essence they should be getting a refund,” she says.

And for those who wait too long and miss the deadline, there's some good news

“You can still go back as far as 3 years and get tax returns that are owed to you so there’s still a use in filing even if you missed the deadline,” says Crane.

If you can't make the deadline, you can always file for an extension. That has to be done by Monday.