Competitors get muddy for a cause

Two competitions of fitness and heart team up in Pittsburg to put on the Gorilla Dash 5K and Mini Mudder kids run.

The Gorilla Dash is a 5K race for adults which includes tests of physical strength, including wading through mud, pushing weights and climbing monkey bars.

Pittsburg Parks and Rec superintendent Sara Vacca said 320 kids and 200 adults were registered for the event. Pitt State ROTC members helped set the obstacle course up and run the event. Money raised benefit the Everybody Plays project, which aims to build a disability-friendly community play space in Schlanger Park as well as a scholarship for a PSU Army ROTC student that exemplifies the values put forth by ROTC.