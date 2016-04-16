Hearts and hammers clean up Pittsburg homes

Hearts and Hammers, the local volunteer group that beautifies homes in the Pittsburg area had their 2016 work day this Saturday.

Over 50 volunteers, including Pitt State students and faculty as well as community members helped fix eight homes in Pittsburg.

"It helps beautify the community, if you go down the streets and you look up the block, you may have a whole bunch of houses that all look good and one that looks bad and the reason it looks bad is because the people can't afford to pay to have it done. So that's what we do, we go around and paint and fix," executive director Bob Gilmore said.

Gilmore said the group has been around since the 1990s but disbanded for several years.

"We just help them out and I just love doing it. This is my second year of doing it. I painted a house last year too, and I just love it because the homeowners are just really happy that you're doing it, they're thankful and it just gives the house a whole new look," PSU sophomore Allie Geivett said.

Hearts and Hammers accepts applications year-round. Those interested are urged to contact the HUD office in Pittsburg.