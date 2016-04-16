Join park rangers on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at George Washington Carver National Monument for National Junior Ranger Day! Kids and their families are invited to explore the fun and jobs within the National Park Service.



Children of all ages will be able to participate in activities including learning about resource management like wildland fire in national parks and water quality as well as resource protection and education. Kids can earn a special wood NPS Centennial junior ranger badge in addition to the George Washington Carver National Monument badge.



As we celebrate the National Park Service's Centennial this year in August 2016, we look to the next 100 years and the protection of our federal lands for future generations. Children are also welcome to join a conversation with a park ranger to discuss what national parks mean to them and their vision for the future ongoing throughout the day.



This "Find Your Park" event invites the public to see that a national park can be more than a place -- it can be a feeling, a state of mind, or a sense of American pride. Beyond vast landscapes, the campaign highlights historical, urban, and cultural parks, as well as the National Park Service programs that protect, preserve and share nature, culture, and history in communities nationwide.

A Call to Action Strategic Plan charts a path toward the 2016 centennial of the National Park Service. One action concept, Live and Learn, provides multiple ways for children to learn about the national parks and what they reveal about the nation's history.