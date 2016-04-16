Jake's Fireworks Makes Donation, Helps Families of Veterans

Thousands of people file through the Jake’s Fireworks’ warehouse today in Pittsburg, browsing and buying dozens of different fireworks. One for sale, the Folds of Honor firework, a vision of patriotism and a way for the company to give back to our soldiers and their families.

Fireworks are a vital part of any celebration in America. Celebrations that are possible because of soldiers like Major Ed Pulido.

“On August 17, 2004, I live it and breathe it every day. I hit a roadside bomb in Iraq, came back and the American people took care of me and they gave me the welcome home that I deserved,” says Major Pulido who is now the senior vice president of the Folds of Honor organization.

Folds of Honor provides college scholarships to families of soldiers fallen or wounded in war.

“We’re making sure that we honor that sacrifice and educate that legacy by providing these scholarships," adds Pulido.

They’ve partnered with Jake’s Fireworks for 5 years to raise money through sales and it's a natural pairing.

“That’s one of those box fireworks where you light one fuse and you get multiple shots out of that one fuse. It’s a 16 shot red white and blue cake that just screams patriotism and support of the United States military,” says Jeremy Mohney with Jake’s Fireworks of the special Folds of Honor firework.

For every Folds of Honor firework sold, $10 goes to the nonprofit organization. In the 2015 season, 33,000 were purchased, allowing Jake’s to donate $330,000 to the organization for the year.

“How great is that? And how impactful is that? And so for us I just want to say thank you," says Major Pulido.

And he knows the real impact, his family also benefits.

“My 2 little girls are scholarship recipients of the foundation and I believe every day that I wake up and I know that my girls have a future in education through the Folds of Honor that we are making a difference and that people's lives are being changed forever,” he adds.

The annual trade show is a celebration of patriotism, and those that make it possible.

Folds of Honor has provided more than 10,000 people with scholarships, 70 of which were possible because of the partnership with Jake’s Fireworks.