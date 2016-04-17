Local Cheerleading Teams Get First Place

You would think celebrations are in order for two local cheerleading teams. The Cheer Pitt took home first place trophies in their age groups at last weekend’s US finals in Kansas City. But despite, the wins, practice isn't over. Both the "blackout" team, made up of girls ages 10 to 18, and the "voltage" team, ages 8 to 14, are preparing to compete in one of the biggest competitions in the nation.

Both teams had undefeated seasons.

“It’s hard to stay on top when the kids have been undefeated all season, it makes it a little harder going into a competition knowing they have the weight on their shoulders to continue that so when they finish first it’s always awesome,” says coach Quentin Holmes

The teams will travel to Tampa, Florida at the end of the month to compete in The Summit, facing the best teams in the country. But coming off of an exciting win, they’re ready to go.

“I’m confident in our routine that the coaches have given us and that we're going to do everything that we can to hit our routine to the best of our ability and that’s all that we can do,” say Kenzie Bowers of the blackout team.

Good luck to the girls in the competition!