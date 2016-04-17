Local Man Publishes Book of Cowboy Poetry

April is recognized in 24 states as cowboy poetry month. Kansas is one of those and it holds special importance to 1 Parsons man.

Life on South Branch is story book perfect for Greg Patton. So much so that he's put it into words and created a book of cowboy poetry, “Words from the South Branch.”

“It’s a meter and rhyme, and it’s been handed down through generations when the cowboys used to get together around the camp fire during cattle gatherings and tell stories and then it became poetry,” says Patton.

He writes about his life; simple things like training horses and raising goats and chickens. But it all started because of the people in his life, Patton began by writing love notes to his wife Debbie.

An excerpt from his poem “God Made a Cowgirl,” “so the big trail boss made a cowgirl, sweet and tough, to care for a cowboy, and be his wife."

Debbie thought they were so good that she encouraged him to write more, and then to share them with others.

“It really touched my heart that she thought I was doing that well and it made me proud and it encouraged me to go ahead and put it out there,” he says.

But publishing his work isn't about fame or fortune, it’s just a part of being a cowboy.

From his poem “Cowboying,” “yep being a cowboy is about attitude, spirit, and a code, it’s about the good book, friendship, and the miles rode."

Patton’s book can be purchased on Amazon. He has 2 more books coming out later this year.

You can enjoy cowboy poetry and music next Saturday in Neosho at the fairgrounds during the Missouri Cowboy Poets Association chuck wagon gathering beginning at 3 p.m.