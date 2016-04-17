God's Resort breaks ground on five-plex

Frances Horn has came full circle with God's Resort housing ministry. She used to partake in illegal drugs in the upstairs of her current apartment building when it was known as "The Last Resort". Now she lives downstairs in the building owned by God's Resort housing ministry, and prepares for her new role: neighbor.

"They gave me a place to stay and they loved me right where I'm at. No judging, no nothing," Horn said.

A groundbreaking took place Sunday on a new five-plex apartment as part of the ministry. It will feature four studio apartments and an apartment for a family. God's Resort helps subsidize a place to live for those who may be struggling.

"We know that God has people moving from one place to another and we're just that tool that we want to be used for helping people get unstuck, with relationships, spiritually, financially, just the ways people get stuck, we're here to help people get to where they need to be," executive director Jay St. Clair said.

God's Resort currently owns 24 properties and are actively helping people get back on their feet.

"You know it's a transitional place if that's what they want to do, step up and move on out of here if they think God's Resort has helped them enough," Horn said.

Horn said she's not leaving until God puts it on her heart; she's happy in her home.

"It's a good place for anybody to be because we're all looking for love, you know I know I was looking for love in the wrong place but when they get here, they're not really looking for love anymore because it's all right here," Horn said.

Construction should begin within the next month.

"We want to give people dignity in where they live, and kindness, because healing comes in the context of dignity and kindness," St. Clair said.

