Renovations to Pittsburg Public Library

In September 2015, Pittsburg Public Library became the beneficiary of a $995,000 gift from the late Bruce and Yoshiko Daniel. The library is using part of the funds to pay for renovations to the library.

"Well this building, it's over 100 years old now and a lot of people take pride in this building, it's a very beautiful structure. It's been 20 years since we had new flooring installed and we had worn spots and holes in the carpeting and in the flooring in the lobby so it's high-time we have new carpeting and new flooring," library director Bev Clarkson said.

Lobby and stairwell flooring are replaced with porcelain tile, resembling bricks, each with a city name inscribed on the tile for a worldly look. The library's upstairs, the young adult section and the children's area are all receiving carpet tile as well as the interior being repainted.

"Temporarily we do have limited services as the crews move from room to room installing the new flooring. So we're really sorry about the inconvenience but we think it will be worth it in the end," Clarkson said.

Library patrons are only slightly affected by the changes, but Tuesday's "Searching the Internet" computer class has been canceled as the computer lab will not be back in working order.

"We're happy that this project is ongoing and we really look forward to it so this summer we'll open up and welcome everyone in to our reading programs," Clarkson said.

Clarkson said renovations to the exterior of the library will take place at a later date. The library has several plans to memorialize the Daniels and their gift. A local artist has been commissioned to create a sculpture out of copper from the original library. A Japanese-style memorial garden is set to go in outside as well.

According to www.legacy.com, Thomas Bruce Daniel was a physics professor at Pittsburg State University. His wife Yoshiko Iwabe passed away in 2004. Together they established the T. Bruce and Yoshiko Iwabe Daniel Scholarship at the university.