Police Investigating Alleged Burglary, Subsequent Crash

A chase between a homeowner and three men he says attempted to burglar his home ends in a crash. Police today are trying to piece together the events from last night.

Police were called to 2121 E. Salem Street after receiving reports of a burglary. Minutes later they were informed of a crash not even 2 miles away.

“Ultimately we determined that these 2 events were related. During the course of investigation we did identify that there was 1 juvenile and 2 adult males in the vehicle and that vehicle was fleeing from the homeowner in the 2100 block of Salem,” says Captain Bob Higginbotham.

Police say the men were inside of the home before fleeing. The homeowner is a concealed carry permit owner and was firing his weapon while pursuing the men in his vehicle.

“There is a state law that covers the use of force in defense of persons. The state law is very specific in that it addresses a person who unlawfully enters your home and remains in your home or is trying to enter your home or who is trying to enter a vehicle that you occupy,” says Higginbotham.

He says the law does not protect you from shooting at somebody once they're off your property which he says is what happened Sunday night.

The chase ended at a State Farm office on East 7th Street. The owner of the building says he doesn't know the specifics but the scene was hectic when he arrived.

“Two vehicles, of course the red truck is sitting in my office, there was a blue van in the street out there that was just sitting there and then like I say there was one young man in handcuffs and another older gentleman in handcuffs sitting in each side of the street,” says Bob Kelly, a State Farm insurance agent.

Police say they received conflicting stories and that the actions of all parties are under investigation. Authorities have not yet arrested or charged anyone in the case.