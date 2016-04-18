Quantcast

Joplin Preps for Curbside Recycling - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Preps for Curbside Recycling

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin City Council votes to formally adopt an agreement bringing curbside recycling to a large portion of residents this year. About 300 have already signed up for the service.

Now it's Joplin Recycling Coordinator, Mary Anne Phillips job to educate residents in the more than 16,000 eligible single family homes and duplexes how it works. 

"The national average, I think, is only about 25 percent of people who are eligible for curbside who actually participate," Phillips said. "So we're hoping for at least that many."

Joplin's curbside recycling will cover paper, aluminum, and plastic. Unlike at the Recycling Center, none of it needs to be sorted. 

"Periodically go out and just dump it all together," Phillips said. 

In these containers the recycling service will provide. People are asked to lightly rinse any dirty recyclables, fold boxes, but leave large containers as-is.

"It's better not to crush them," Phillips said. "Because it goes through the system easier."

People wanting to recycle glass, electronics, and certain types of plastics will still need to take trips to the recycling center.
If you're wondering what kind of plastic is acceptable; somewhere on the item should be a recycling symbol with a number 1-7. As long as that number's not a 6, it's generally acceptable for curbside. 

"We're going for all the people who haven't been to the Joplin Recycling Center for whatever reason," Phillips said. "So we're hoping to just get a whole new demographic, a whole new set of people who haven't recycled at all."

To sign up for recycling service, you must call 800-627-1717 or 800-431-1507 or submit request online, HERE.

Containers will be delivered the final 2 weeks of May. If you sign up by May 15th, the service begins June 1st.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.