Bonnie & Clyde House For Sale

April 13th, 1933, it served as the scene of a shootout between the "Barrow Gang".. which included Bonnie and Clyde".. and area law enforcement.

Now the only "single residence" in the city that's on the National Register of Historic Places is going on the market.

A small guest house. With 18 windows to watch the streets, Lime stone thick enough to stop bullets, and safe access to a car: An ideal place to stop for the famed Bonnie and Clyde. They stayed in a Joplin building off 34th and South Main for 13 days about a year before their capture. It's that history which it's current owner, Phillip McClendon, says attracts folks on a near-daily basis.

"It was the romance that attracted [people] to the story of Bonnie and Clyde," McClendon said.

McClendon himself was attracted to the Bonnie and Clyde story as a kid. Now, owning the former motel the two made famous, he has trouble separating the image people project on the couple versus the crimes they committed.

"You know, they were terrible people," McClendon said. "But at the same time, do you erase a historical building? They very question you ask is how a person balances that out."

Executive Director of the Joplin Museum Complex, Brad Belk, says the guns and roll of camera film found in Joplin played a major role in the two's fame and later capture.

"Here are these two outlaws that are stealing a lot of the front page news," Belk said. "They are risen to a level they probably never should have gotten to."

While Bonnie and Clyde left Joplin guns-drawn, it's the time they spent away from a bank and pistol which gives the city a special insight into their relationship.

"What were the personalities of these people? What led them to the crimes that they committed?" McClendon said. "How could their lives have been different?"

"They had 13 days of actually kind of, if it's possible, hav[ing] a real life," Belk said. "They slept in beds, they had a bathtub, they had a kitchen they could cook food. They act just like the normal people that were living on the block. And the were far from that."

McClendon is hoping that someone will turn the home into something that recognizes its rich history and connection to Bonnie and Clyde.

Initial asking price: $165,000.