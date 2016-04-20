Gas Workers Save Man in Fire

Quantcast

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of Wednesday's Webb City house fire. Two people were sent to the hospital following the fire which heavily damaged the home.

Missouri Gas Energy is in the process of upgrading pipeline through Webb City, Wednesday, working on Nelson Street. Contractors working on gas pipes served as first responders when smoke was spotted coming from the house. 

A group of good Samaritans, including MGE contractors, broke into the house; rescuing a male occupant. 

Firefighters later found a woman also stranded inside. Bobbi Vandiver was in her front lawn with family when it happened. 

"It was very startling," Vandiver said. "I just felt bad for the couple. You know I really felt bad that it was happening to them."

"[The residents are] not going to be able to go back into [the home] yet," Webb City Fire Department Battalion Chief Brett Pinion said. "It's going to have to be refurbished, probably."

The fire started in the front room, by the door. no one else seems to have been hurt. 

"Supposedly, there were animals in the house," Pinion said. "We found one hedgehog and it was still alive. Animal control got it and it taking care of it at this time."

After an initial inspection of the interior by fire crews, Missouri Gas Energy reps also inspected the inside of the house and it's gas meter. 

Although gas crews were working at the time of the fire, investigators on-site said there was no reason to believe it caused the fire. 

No word yet on the status of the occupants.

The gas was shut off by the time fire crews arrived. Missouri Gas Energy says none of it's employees were injured while rescuing the male occupant. 

