Missouri Legislation Could Ease Limits on Concealed Carry

Missouri legislators consider changing the rules when it comes to carrying a concealed weapon. The proposal would ease up on the current limitations.

Customers browsing guns at Liberty Tree in Carthage could soon have more freedom bearing arms. Pending legislation could allow all registered gun owners to carry concealed guns anywhere they can currently carry openly. Those in favor say it could increase safety.

“The safest places with the lowest crime rates have the least restrictive gun laws. When you look in the cities like Detroit and Chicago, Washington D.C. that greatly restrict gun ownership, they have the highest violent crime rate and highest murder rates,” says Eli Bruton with the Liberty Tree.

Known as "constitutional carry," gun owners would no longer need a permit for a concealed weapon, they also wouldn't have to pay the necessary fees. Local law enforcement is also on board.

“We support it, the constitution is very clear and there's no requirement for training or a fee to carry conceal,” says Sergeant Craig Davis with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

If the measure were to pass and Missouri residents didn't need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, they also wouldn't be required to undergo training. But many think undergoing training is still a good idea.

“The one thing that we're really going to miss is probably the training aspect that goes along with having the permit, that’s going to put more of a burden on the individual and the community to step up and replace that training that will be lost,” says Sergeant Davis.

“I find training to be extremely valuable, I think training and good practice and an understanding of statues and when the justification of use of force is in place is extremely important,” says Bruton.

However, opponents are citing public safety concerns.

People who want to carry concealed weapons in states that do require a permit, such as Oklahoma and Arkansas, would still have to get one.