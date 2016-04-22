Bourbon County adds K-9 unit

Criminals beware, there's a new deputy in town and he has four legs.

Bourbon County Sheriff Bill Martin was in the process of adding a K-9 unit to the department when a private donor caught wind of his efforts, and came forward with the funds to purchase two dogs and their training.

"They want a community where they can raise their family safely without the abuse of the drugs that are out there, and we're going to do everything we can to assist the community in attaining that goal. Like I said it was a pleasure and we are very grateful to have those dogs," Martin said.

"Jonny" is a three year-old short-haired German Shepard who has worked at the department for a week now since completing his training with his handler. The other dog will join the department toward the end of May.

"These are dual-purpose dogs, they will do anything from drug sniffs to tracking to article searches to building searches, they do bite work at times if needed, so they're considered or classified as dual-purpose dogs," Martin said.

Bourbon County Sheriff's Department has not had a K-9 unit before now. The dogs are trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin and meth, with deputies seeing the most of marijuana and meth in the area.

Additionally, the dogs may be used in drug searches at schools in the community.

"Our efforts are always to keep students safe, and one of the things we can utilize the drug dogs for is to conduct random searches to make sure students are not bringing contraband into our building and to keep it away from our student population," Fort Scott High School principal Shawn Thomas said.

The donor is a local person who wishes to remain anonymous.






