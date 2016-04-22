Girard Man Runs 24 Hours, 100 Miles for Cancer Research

A local man has set out to run 100 miles, and he's doing it pretty quickly. It’s all for a good cause.

For the next 24 hours, Zach Adams' view will be the red track beneath his feet. He'll run around the Harvey Dean track 477 times. That’s 100 miles.

Most people say, "they just think it’s absolutely insane that I would consider running for 24 hours, much less doing it on a 300 meter track,” says Adams, a Girard resident.

But he's doing it for a good cause. It’s a part of Crawford County’s Relay for Life to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

“Crazy attracts attention right? So you do something that people think is crazy and it gets a couple extra eye balls on it,” he says.

To him, it’s personal. He lost his step father to cancer and says it’s a disease that touches everyone.

“When I’m really struggling, when I’m really in pain that’s the same thing that people undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments, that’s the same thing that they have to do, they just have to keep going and put one foot in front of the other,” says Adams.

And he’s no stranger to ultra-running, he's finished 5 100 mile runs and last year, ran 60 miles in 12 hours for the same cause.

This year he's like I want to do more, I want to bring more attention to the event so his upped his game and now he's attempting 100 miles in 24 hours. When Relay for Life started the gentleman that started the relay movement, he ran for 24 hours so this is kind of bringing that back which is a nice thing,” says event organizer Cristy Mitchell.

With support from his wife and kids, Adams just has to maintain a 14 minute mile. He says it more about mental stamina.

“Going on past when you feel like you've met your limits or when you feel like it hurts too much to go on, you just dig a little deeper and you just keep taking another left and another right another left and another right and before you know it you've covered a few more miles and a few hours have passed,” says Adams.

24 hours passing for an important cause. He’ll continue running until Saturday at 6 p.m. and he invites the community to join him. Relay for Life starts at noon and will run until midnight. You can still register or donate tomorrow.